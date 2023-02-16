Patrick Mahomes Almost Loses Lombardi Trophy at Parade [Video]

Inside the Article:
Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP for the Kansas City Chiefs, almost had a mishap with the Lombardi Trophy during the team's victory parade. While hanging out with fans, Mahomes handed the trophy to a fan and started walking away. Although the end of the video is not shown, it is presumed that the trophy was retrieved. This incident brings to mind Tom Brady‘s infamous trophy toss between boats during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl parade a few years ago.
As you are about to see, Mahomes, who was walking around with the Lombardi Trophy, was interacting with the fans and taking selfies before giving the trophy to a fan and then proceeding to walk away.