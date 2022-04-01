Penn State transfer includes Michigan in Top 6 landing spots

Penn State Nittany Lions point guard Sam Sessoms announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal last month, and he’s narrowed down his next destination to six different possibilities – and the Michigan Wolverines are among his choices. He’s also considering Minnesota, George Mason, UTEP, Mississippi State, and Coppin State.

According to Sessoms, the six schools that he’s considering showed “belief” in him.

“These six schools made it because of their belief in me, what they’re saying, and me trusting their word,” he said. “I just want to get to a place where I can play for a staff that personally recruited me.

“The last two years at Penn State I didn’t have that. My first year at Penn State the coach got fired and the second year coach Shrewsberry came in when I was already there.”

He also explained that Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard personally told him he liked his game following their matchup earlier in the year.

“I have a real good relationship with Phil Marteli who coached at St. Joes and I’ve always looked up to him growing up,” Sessoms said. “Coach Juwan Howard likes my game and told me that after the game when we played Michigan. Really at the end of the day it’s Michigan. It’s the Big 10 and I know I can play at that level so now it just comes down to building on the relationship with the coaching staff.”

His decision will be made on May 1. Last season with Penn State, Sessoms averaged 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting nearly 45% from the field.

