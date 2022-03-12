‘Perfect’ Detroit Lions seven-round NFL Mock Draft: Pre-free agency edition

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books and we are just over a week away from the start of the NFL free agency period.

Each season, prior to the start of the free agency, I like to put together what I believe would be the ‘Perfect’ Detroit Lions seven-round NFL Mock Draft.

Here is what I think the perfect Lions seven-round draft would look like. (This is subject to change as free agency plays out)

1 (2) – Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE) Michigan

I have been projecting Aidan Hutchinson to the Lions at No. 2 the entire offseason and I am not about to stop now, even though I think the Jacksonville Jaguars could rain on the parade by selecting him No. 1 overall.

1 (32) – Daxton Hill (S) Michigan

At No. 32, I have the Lions selecting another Wolverines defender in S Daxton Hill. Like Hutchinson, Hill could be off the board by the time the Lions are on the clock at No. 32 but I used The Draft Network simulator and Dax was still available so I took him.

2 (34) – Christian Watson (WR) North Dakota State

I have loved Christian Watson for longer than most but now that he fared very well at the combine, he is quickly climbing up draft boards. If the Lions want him, they may have to take him in the second round.

3 (66) – Isaiah Likely (TE) Coastal Carolina

Yes, I am part of the minority who believes the Lions will eventually move on from T.J. Hockenson rather than giving him a contract extension and if they do, they will have to add a threat at the tight end position. Isaiah Likely could end up being a very good offensive threat in the NFL and he would be fun to pair along Hockenson…until the Lions decide to let him walk.

3 (97) – Quay Walker (LB) Georgia

When it comes to linebackers, I really want the Lions to get Chad Muma (Wyoming) in the third round but The Draft Network had him off of the board at pick 55. A nice consolation prize would be Georgia LB Quay Walker, who would actually be a steal at No. 97.

5 (176) – Cade Mays (IOL) Tennessee

The Detroit Lions’ biggest strength is their offensive line but as they found out in 2021, injuries happen and you can never have enough depth at the OL position. Mays is solid and he could provide some depth on the interior and potentially develop into a reliable player.

6 (179) – Justyn Ross (WR) Clemson

The Lions need wide receivers and if Justyn Ross is available at pick No. 179, I would be ok with taking a flyer on him. Ross has good size and he could end up being a sleeper in this year’s draft.

6 (217) – Damarion Williams (CB) Houston

Heading into this mock, I did not plan on waiting fall the way to pick No. 217 to select a cornerback but that is just the way things panned out. Williams will likely never be a starter in the NFL but he can provide depth.

7 (231) – Kaleb Eleby (QB) Western Michigan

I am of the belief that the Lions are not completely satisfied with either Tim Boyle or David Blough as their backup quarterback and I think that selecting a QB late in the draft is a real possibility. Eleby has some talent and I would not be surprised if he is a solid career backup in the NFL.

7 (239) – Connor Heyward (TE) Michigan State

It seems like just about everybody is linking Heyward to the Lions and I would certainly be on board with them selecting him at No. 239. Something about Heyward just screams out what Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been preaching.