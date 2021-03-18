Petition started to rename Detroit street after Matthew Stafford

Sharing is caring!

Well, it just became official that the Detroit Lions have traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and “undisclosed” draft picks.

For 12 seasons, Stafford was not only the quarterback of the Lions but he was a pillar in the community.

One Stafford fan has created a petition with the hopes of having Brush Street in Detroit renamed after Stafford.

Here is what the petition says.

Change Detroit’s Brush Street to Stafford Avenue

Please join this petition to officially change the name of Brush Street in Downtown Detroit to “Stafford Avenue.”

But before he left, Stafford showed incredible class and respect to the Lions, the fans and the city of Detroit in a touching, emotional video he released via the Lions.

Thanking the city of Detroit for embracing the “long-haired Texas kid from the University of Georgia”, Stafford goes through the significant moments of his career and his life that have all happened in Detroit.

To sign the petition, please click here.