Phil Mickelson says ‘Let’s make a deal’ with Detroit fans

After saying he would not be coming back to Detroit to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022 thanks to a Detroit News writer publishing an old story about him, Phil Mickelson has had a change of heart.

Mickelson said on Friday that he would be willing to return to the Rocket Mortgage Classic as long as the 50,000 people that sign Mike Sullivan’s petition do an act of kindness for someone else.

Phil Mickelson plays “Let’s Make a Deal” with Detroit and the @RocketClassic. pic.twitter.com/tR5jOFXr4I — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) July 2, 2021