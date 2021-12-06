Philadelphia Flyers fire multiple coaches after rough start to season

According to the Philadelphia Flyers, they have decided to move on from head coach Alan Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien following a rough start to the season. Mike Yeo will remain with the team and serve as interim head coach.

From Philadelphia Flyers:

The Philadelphia Flyers have relieved head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien of their duties, effective immediately, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher,

Mike Yeo will serve as the Flyers interim head coach for the club’s game tonight vs. Colorado Avalanche at Wells Fargo Center. The Philadelphia Flyers have relieved head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien of their duties. Mike Yeo will serve as the Flyers interim head coach. https://t.co/KPM9WLZg8J — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 6, 2021