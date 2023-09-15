Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Pistons Notes

Photo Gallery: Motor City Cruise Hosts Open Tryouts at Detroit Pistons Performance Center

Eric Vincent
By Eric Vincent 3 Min Read

Motor City Cruise opens its doors for an open tryout at the Pistons Performance Center, spotlighting local basketball talent.

Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise hosted its third straight open tryout for a possible roster spot for local basketball players. Two separate rounds of drills and scrimmaging were hosted for about 50 basketball players Thursday evening at the Detroit Pistons Performance Center.

The tryout was coordinated by the Cruise front office as well as the coaching staff. First-year Cruise head coach Jamelle McMillan was the lead speaker throughout the scrimmages and warm-ups. He also spoke about the correlation between the players working for a professional opportunity to himself as a first-time head coach for the Cruise.

It directly translates, I feel for each one of these guys. I'm just trying to be a resource for these guys and give them some sort of life behind what they're trying to do. As the resources around this organizatoin and this city already have really welcomed me in what I'm trying to accomplish. I'm very fortunate for Coach Monty (Williams) and Troy (Weaver) and everybody here who has gotten behind me to put me in this position to help inspire the guys in any way I can.”

Read More

Why #9 Ausar Thompson Deserves a Starting Spot with the Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons legend Joe Dumars shares his respect for Michael Jordan

Detroit Pistons land Pascal Siakam in BOLD trade proposal

Cruise Head Coach Jamelle McMillan on his welcome and influence as coach

Cruise General Manager Ben Carloni was also in attendance in full support of the players and the coaching staff. He was very vocal speaking to the players trying out as well as commenting on the impact of players fulfilling their dream of working in the G-League and the NBA.

The other part of the G-League is using it as a forum and stepping stone for these guys to get into the NBA. I just want to be in a position to help and facilitate that. It's very heart warming where those situations happen where Jared Rhoden has his first NBA basket, watching Buddy (Boeheim) get minutes with the Pistons, that's what it's all about.”

Cruise General Manager Ben Carloni on seeing players realize their dream in the G-League

You Might Also Like

Why #9 Ausar Thompson Deserves a Starting Spot with the Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons legend Joe Dumars shares his respect for Michael Jordan

Detroit Pistons land Pascal Siakam in BOLD trade proposal

2023-24 Detroit Pistons schedule revealed

Proposed Strategic Trade of Detroit Pistons’ Killian Hayes to Lakers Could Ignite Fresh Success

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,
Share This Article
By Eric Vincent
32 Years Young | Mitten Made | Specs Howard Graduate | Detroit Sports Enthusiast | Hip Hop Connoisseur | Snapback God | Stay Tuned For Greatness
Previous Article 5 Keys to a Lions win NFL Week 2 Power Rankings Josh Paschal could miss multiple games Detroit Lions DL Josh Paschal in jeopardy of missing multiple weeks following ‘episode’ in practice
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

5 Keys to a Lions win NFL Week 2 Power Rankings Josh Paschal could miss multiple games
Detroit Lions DL Josh Paschal in jeopardy of missing multiple weeks following ‘episode’ in practice
Lions News Reports
Taylor Decker Uber Detroit Lions Jahmyr Gibbs Taylor Decker Injury Update Dan Campbell gives final update on Taylor Decker’s availability
Dan Campbell gives final update on Taylor Decker’s availability vs. Seahawks
Lions News Reports
Michigan state vs washington Huskies
Game 3 Preview: Michigan State Spartans vs. Washington Huskies Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
MSU
Michigan vs bowling green
Game 3 Preview: Michigan Wolverines vs. Bowling Green Falcons Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
U of M

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?