Photo Gallery: Motor City Cruise Hosts Open Tryouts at Detroit Pistons Performance Center

Motor City Cruise opens its doors for an open tryout at the Pistons Performance Center, spotlighting local basketball talent.

The Motor City Cruise hosted its third straight open tryout for a possible roster spot for local basketball players. Two separate rounds of drills and scrimmaging were hosted for about 50 basketball players Thursday evening at the Detroit Pistons Performance Center.

The tryout was coordinated by the Cruise front office as well as the coaching staff. First-year Cruise head coach Jamelle McMillan was the lead speaker throughout the scrimmages and warm-ups. He also spoke about the correlation between the players working for a professional opportunity to himself as a first-time head coach for the Cruise.

It directly translates, I feel for each one of these guys. I'm just trying to be a resource for these guys and give them some sort of life behind what they're trying to do. As the resources around this organizatoin and this city already have really welcomed me in what I'm trying to accomplish. I'm very fortunate for Coach Monty (Williams) and Troy (Weaver) and everybody here who has gotten behind me to put me in this position to help inspire the guys in any way I can." Cruise Head Coach Jamelle McMillan on his welcome and influence as coach

Cruise General Manager Ben Carloni was also in attendance in full support of the players and the coaching staff. He was very vocal speaking to the players trying out as well as commenting on the impact of players fulfilling their dream of working in the G-League and the NBA.