On Monday, Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin teared up as he was recalling the impact of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

#Pistons Blake Griffin tears up in recalling the impact of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/4SitKfobac — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) January 27, 2020

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and 7 others were killed in the tragic helicopter crash.