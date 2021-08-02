Pistons lose free-agent guard Wayne Ellington to West Coast

The Detroit Pistons have gained several new pieces through the NBA Draft as well as bringing aboard free-agent Kelly Olynyk, but have lost a contributing member of the squad.

According to reports, veteran guard Wayne Ellington is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he played during the 2014-15 NBA season:

Free agent guard Wayne Ellington Jr. has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2021

Last season was Ellington’s second tour of duty with the Pistons, averaging 9.6 PPG while shooting 44% from the field. He’s appeared in 727 career games with the Pistons, Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Timberwolves, Nets, Mavericks, Cavaliers and Grizzlies.