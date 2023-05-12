The Detroit Lions 2023 schedule has officially been released, and we know now when they will play each of their opponents in the upcoming season. Shortly after the schedule was released, DraftKings Sportsbook released the opening point spreads for ALL 17 of the Lions matchups in 2023.

Points spreads released for ALL 17 Detroit Lions 2023 matchups

Here are the current point spreads for each of the Detroit Lions' 17 games.

Week 1 – at Chiefs – Thursday, September 7 (TNF) – CHIEFS -6.5

Week 2 – vs. Seahawks – Sunday, September 17 – LIONS -2

Week 3 – vs. Falcons – Sunday, September 24 – LIONS -5

Week 4 – at Packers – Thursday, September 28 (TNF) – LIONS -1.5

Week 5 – vs. Panthers – Sunday, October 8 – LIONS -5

Week 6 – at Buccaneers – Sunday, October 15 – LIONS -3.5

Week 7 – at Ravens – Sunday, October 22 – RAVENS -2

Week 8 – vs. Raiders – Monday, October 30 (MNF) – LIONS -3.5

Week 9 – BYE WEEK

Week 10 – at Chargers – Sunday, November 12 – CHARGERS -2.5

Week 11 – vs. Bears – Sunday, November 19 – LIONS -5

Week 12 – vs. Packers – Thursday, November 23 (Thanksgiving Day) – LIONS -4

Week 13 – at Saints – Sunday, December 3 – LIONS -1.5

Week 14 – at Bears – Sunday, December 10 – LIONS -1.5

Week 15 – vs. Broncos – TBD – LIONS -2

Week 16 – at Vikings – Sunday, December 24 – VIKINGS -1

Week 17 – at Cowboys – Saturday, December 30 (Saturday Night) – COWBOYS -2.5

Week 18 – Vikings – TBD – LIONS -2.5

Lions favored in vast majority of games

As you can see above, the Lions are currently listed as the favorite in a whopping 12 out of 17 games. They are listed as the favorite in five of their six divisional matchups, including in both games against the Green Bay Packers.