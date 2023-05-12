Breaking: 2023 Detroit Lions’ schedule released

Ladies and gentlemen, just moments ago, the 2023 Detroit Lions‘ schedule was “officially” released and we now know exactly when they will be playing each of their opponents this coming season. As you are about to see, the NFL was kind to Lions' fans this year as we will get to see our team on primetime on multiple occasions in 2023!

Key Points

The Lions' 2023 regular-season schedule has been released

The Lions will open up against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football

The Lions will play multiple primetime games in 2023

2023 Detroit Lions' schedule

Without further ado, here is the Lions' schedule for the upcoming 2023 season!

Week 1 – at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday Night Football)

(Thursday Night Football) Week 2 – vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 3 – vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 4 – at Green Bay Packers (Thursday Night Football)

(Thursday Night Football) Week 5 – vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 6 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 7 – at Baltimore Ravens

Week 8 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football)

(Monday Night Football) Week 9 – BYE WEEK

Week 10 – at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 11 – vs. Chicago Bears

Week 12 – vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Day)

(Thanksgiving Day) Week 13 – at New Orleans Saints

Week 14 – at Chicago Bears

Week 15 – vs. Denver Broncos

Week 16 – at Minnesota Vikings (Christmas Eve)

(Christmas Eve) Week 17 – at Dallas Cowboys (Saturday Night)

(Saturday Night) Week 18 – vs. Minnesota Vikings