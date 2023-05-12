Merch
Lions News Reports

Breaking: 2023 Detroit Lions’ schedule released

By W.G. Brady
Ladies and gentlemen, just moments ago, the 2023 Detroit Lions‘ schedule was “officially” released and we now know exactly when they will be playing each of their opponents this coming season. As you are about to see, the NFL was kind to Lions' fans this year as we will get to see our team on primetime on multiple occasions in 2023!

Key Points

  • The Lions' 2023 regular-season schedule has been released
  • The Lions will open up against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football
  • The Lions will play multiple primetime games in 2023

2023 Detroit Lions' schedule

Without further ado, here is the Lions' schedule for the upcoming 2023 season!

  • Week 1 – at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday Night Football)
  • Week 2 – vs. Seattle Seahawks
  • Week 3 – vs. Atlanta Falcons
  • Week 4 – at Green Bay Packers (Thursday Night Football)
  • Week 5 – vs. Carolina Panthers
  • Week 6 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 7 – at Baltimore Ravens
  • Week 8 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football)
  • Week 9 – BYE WEEK
  • Week 10 – at Los Angeles Chargers
  • Week 11 – vs. Chicago Bears
  • Week 12 – vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Day)
  • Week 13 – at New Orleans Saints
  • Week 14 – at Chicago Bears
  • Week 15 – vs. Denver Broncos
  • Week 16 – at Minnesota Vikings (Christmas Eve)
  • Week 17 – at Dallas Cowboys (Saturday Night)
  • Week 18 – vs. Minnesota Vikings
