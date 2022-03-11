Potential Detroit Tigers target Carlos Rodon lands $44 million deal

Welp, take this one off our Detroit Tigers wish list.
According to a report from Jeff Passan, potential Tigers free agent target Carlos Rodon has landed a $44 million deal.
Passan is reporting that Rodon and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a 2-year, $44 million deal.
Rodon was my No. 1 pitching target for the Tigers so this is a bit disappointing.
Left-handed starter Carlos Rodón and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a two-year, $44 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 11, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings