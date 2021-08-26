Predicting the 5 WRs who will make the Detroit Lions 53-man roster

Before long, we will know for sure exactly which players end up making the cut for the 2021 Detroit Lions‘ initial 53-man roster.

But you can bet that up until the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Aug. 31, players will be competing hard to impress new Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes.

One position group that is still murky in terms of who will make the team is the wide receivers.

As we speak, it seems like Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Kalif Raymond are a safe bet to make the team out of camp but what about the other two spots (assuming the Lions keep five)?

Here are the five WRs I believe will make the Detroit Lions initial 53-man roster.

Tyrell Williams Breshad Perriman Amon-Ra St. Brown Kalif Raymond Quintez Cephus

Personally, I would absolutely LOVE to see Tom Kennedy crack the roster but unless the Lions decide to go with six WRs out of the gate, it seems like he will be on the outside looking in.

That being said, if there is a surprise cut (Breshad Perriman), or if Campbell decides to move on from Quintez Cephus, Kennedy could get the nod.

Nation, what do you think?