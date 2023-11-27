Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Predicting the Championship Week College Football Playoff Rankings

Predicting the Championship Week College Football Playoff Rankings: Our special guest is back with his predictions for the latest rankings.

Predicting the Championship Week College Football Playoff Rankings

With Week 12 of the 2023 College Football season wrapped up, all eyes are on the upcoming Championship Week College Football Playoff rankings, set to be released on Tuesday night. Our young expert, fifth-grader William Drysdale, is back with his predictions for the latest rankings.

Following Michigan‘s victory over No. 2 Ohio State, the big question is whether the Wolverines will ascend to the top spot. Who else does William envision in the Top 4, and which teams are still within reach of a Playoff spot, pending some favorable outcomes? Let's dive into William's insights as we head into this weekend’s crucial Conference Championship Games.

Week 12 College Football Playoff Rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings: As Predicted by William Drysdale

  • 1. Georgia
  • 2. Michigan
  • 3. Washington
  • 4. Florida State
  • 5. Oregon
  • 6. Ohio State
  • 7. Texas
  • 8. Alabama
  • 9. Missouri
  • 10. Penn State
  • 11. Ole Miss
  • 12. Oklahoma
  • 13. Louisville
  • 14. LSU
  • 15. Arizona
  • 16. Iowa
  • 17. Notre Dame
  • 18. Oklahoma State
  • 19. Tennessee
  • 20. North Carolina State
  • 21. Oregon State
  • 22. Tulane
  • 23. Kansas State
  • 24. Clemson
  • 25. Liberty
Michigan vs. Everybody Michigan Football Michigan fans plan to boycott

Quick Hitters With William Drysdale

What are YOUR top 4 teams based on what YOU have watched so far this season?

  1. Michigan
  2. Georgia
  3. Washington
  4. Oregon

Why do you think Michigan deserves to be No. 1 over Georgia?

Michigan has two wins over current Top 10 teams and Georgia has one. Michigan also has the best win of the season as they beat Ohio State when they were the No. 2 team.

I know the Conference Championship Games still have to be played, but using your crystal ball, what will the College Football Playoff Rankings be after next weekend's games?

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Florida State
  4. Oregon

I would once again like to thank William for taking the time to carefully predict this week's College Football Playoff Rankings! We will see how close he came when the actual rankings are released.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?