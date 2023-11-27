Predicting the Championship Week College Football Playoff Rankings

With Week 12 of the 2023 College Football season wrapped up, all eyes are on the upcoming Championship Week College Football Playoff rankings, set to be released on Tuesday night. Our young expert, fifth-grader William Drysdale, is back with his predictions for the latest rankings.

Following Michigan‘s victory over No. 2 Ohio State, the big question is whether the Wolverines will ascend to the top spot. Who else does William envision in the Top 4, and which teams are still within reach of a Playoff spot, pending some favorable outcomes? Let's dive into William's insights as we head into this weekend’s crucial Conference Championship Games.

College Football Playoff Rankings: As Predicted by William Drysdale

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Washington

4. Florida State

5. Oregon

6. Ohio State

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. Louisville

14. LSU

15. Arizona

16. Iowa

17. Notre Dame

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tennessee

20. North Carolina State

21. Oregon State

22. Tulane

23. Kansas State

24. Clemson

25. Liberty

Quick Hitters With William Drysdale

What are YOUR top 4 teams based on what YOU have watched so far this season?

Michigan Georgia Washington Oregon

Why do you think Michigan deserves to be No. 1 over Georgia?

Michigan has two wins over current Top 10 teams and Georgia has one. Michigan also has the best win of the season as they beat Ohio State when they were the No. 2 team.

I know the Conference Championship Games still have to be played, but using your crystal ball, what will the College Football Playoff Rankings be after next weekend's games?

Georgia Michigan Florida State Oregon

I would once again like to thank William for taking the time to carefully predict this week's College Football Playoff Rankings! We will see how close he came when the actual rankings are released.