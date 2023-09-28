Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 4 matchup vs. Packers

Heading into the 2023 season, all of the talk was about how the Detroit Lions would have a Top 5 offense in the league. But, during their Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, it was the defense that stepped up and stole the show. In fact, the Lions' defense did not give up a single touchdown during their 20-6 blowout win over the Falcons at Ford Field. Now, the defense will look to continue a good thing when they hit the road to take on the Green Bay Packers.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Defense?

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE – Charles Harris

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – Benito Jones

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Derrick Barnes

CB – Cam Sutton

CB – Jerry Jacobs

NB – Brian Branch

S – Tracy Walker

S – Ifeatu Melifonwu

What Is Different?

As you can see above, I believe the Lions starting defense will look the same as it did in Week 3. I expect that Kerby Joseph will be inactive, which means Ifeatu Melifonwu will get the start once again. It sounds like CB Emmanuel Moseley will make his debut on Thursday Night Football, but I don't expect him to start right off the bat.

Bottom Line: Defense! Defense! Defense!

As the 2023 season unfolds, the Detroit Lions are showcasing a remarkable defensive identity, surprising many who anticipated their offensive prowess to take the spotlight. With a steadfast starting defensive lineup, the Lions aim to continue their dominant defensive performances and establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the league.