Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 4 matchup vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions will have a golden opportunity in Week 4 when they invade Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. With a win, the Lions would move to 3-1 on the season, and they would be alone in first place in the NFC North. Unfortunately, it appears as if the Lions will be without their entire starting offense once again when they take the field against the Packers.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Offense?

QB – Jared Goff

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Josh Reynolds

WR – Kalif Raymond

TE – Sam LaPorta

LT – Penei Sewell

LG – Jonah Jackson

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Graham Glasgow

RT – Dan Skipper

What's New?

In case you have not yet heard, Tom Pelissero is reporting that LT Taylor Decker and RB David Montgomery WILL NOT play on Thursday night against the Packers. Assuming this report is accurate, it would be a huge blow for the Lions, who will be looking to pick up a big road win in Green Bay.

Bottom Line: BEAT THE PACKERS!

The Detroit Lions find themselves on the cusp of an exciting opportunity in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. However, they must face this challenge with key players missing from their starting offense, including Taylor Decker and David Montgomery. While adversity is evident, the Lions have shown resilience in the face of obstacles before. Their ability to adapt and execute their game plan will be crucial in their quest for a pivotal road victory in Green Bay.