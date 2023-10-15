Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 6 matchup vs. Buccaneers

This afternoon, the NFC North first-place Detroit Lions have a significant chance to advance to a 5-1 record for the season as they face the NFC South first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. However, as the Lions' defense prepares to take the field, they face the challenge of missing some key players, with Brian Branch already ruled out. Throughout the season, injuries have been a persistent issue, but the team's depth players have consistently risen to the occasion, contributing to the defense's impressive performance.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Defense?

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE – Charles Harris

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – Benito Jones

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Derrick Barnes

CB – Cam Sutton

CB – Jerry Jacobs

NB – Will Harris

S – Tracy Walker

S – Kerby Joseph

What is Different?

With Brian Branch being RULED out once again, I believe the Lions' starting defense will look the same as it did one week ago against the Panthers. With that being said, they will also be without CB Emmanuel Moseley, who suffered a knee injury on his second play of the season last week against Carolina.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions, currently leading the NFC North, have an opportunity to advance to a 5-1 season record as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also lead their division, at Raymond James Stadium. The Lions' defense is dealing with injuries, with Brian Branch ruled out, and previously injured depth players have played a crucial role in maintaining the defense's strong performance. The starting defense remains largely unchanged, with the absence of Brian Branch and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who was injured in the previous game against the Carolina Panthers.

Bottom Line: DEFENSE! DEFENSE! DEFENSE!

The Detroit Lions are facing a pivotal matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and despite injury challenges, their defense has managed to perform admirably. As they aim for a 5-1 season record, their depth players will be relied upon once again to maintain the impressive defensive performance exhibited so far.