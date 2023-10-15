Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 6 matchup vs. Buccaneers

Later this afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have a golden opportunity to move to 5-1 on the season when they take on the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Unfortunately, when the Lions' offense trots out onto the field, they will be without their entire starting offensive line as OG Jonah Jackson has already been ruled OUT. On the bright side, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown will return to the lineup after sitting out Week 4 with an injury.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Offense?

QB – Jared Goff

RB – David Montgomery

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Josh Reynolds

WR – Kalif Raymond

TE – Sam LaPorta

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Graham Glasgow

RT – Penei Sewell

What's New?

As you can see above, Amon-Ra St. Brown is back in the starting lineup, while LG Jonah Jackson is OUT. I have Halapoulivaati Vaitai replacing Jackson at left guard and Graham Glasgow taking over at right guard.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Offensive Line Absences: The Detroit Lions are set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a significant challenge as they enter the game without their entire starting offensive line. LG Jonah Jackson has been ruled out for the matchup. Key Return: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is poised to make his return to the lineup, providing a boost to the Lions' receiving corps after missing Week 4 due to injury. Shuffle on the Line: With Jackson sidelined, the Lions have made adjustments to their offensive line, with Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Graham Glasgow stepping in at left and right guard positions, respectively.

Bottom Line: Just Win!

As the Detroit Lions face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they encounter a test of their resilience and adaptability, missing their entire starting offensive line. With the “Next Man Up” mentality, the Lions aim to navigate this challenge successfully. The return of Amon-Ra St. Brown adds an extra dimension to their offense. Watch for how these adjustments impact the game as the Lions strive for a 5-1 record.