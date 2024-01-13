Eminem begs Matthew Stafford to let Detroit Lions win [Video]

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their first playoff game EVER at Ford Field, facing the Los Angeles Rams led by former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, Detroit's own rap icon Eminem has added an amusing twist to the pre-game hype. In a playful video, Eminem jokingly (We assume) implores Stafford to allow the Lions to clinch the win in the upcoming game.

Photo courtesy of Detroit Lions

Eminem's Playful Request

The video features Eminem humorously reminding Stafford of their past camaraderie, saying, “Stafford, what'd I say? You owe me this favor, bro. I was there for you when you won it. I was there for you, I was right there. I rapped for you, Stafford. Bro, I rapped for you. Can you just let us have this one? Just this one.”

Eminem is pleading with #Rams QB Matthew Stafford to let the #Lions win Sunday 😂pic.twitter.com/LFoadzQhiM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 14, 2024

Eminem's light-hearted plea is a nod to Stafford's time with the Lions and the rapper's support for the team.

Stafford's Connection to Detroit

Matthew Stafford's journey in the NFL began with the Detroit Lions, where he was a beloved figure before his trade to the Rams after the 2020 season. In his first year with the Rams, Stafford achieved the pinnacle of NFL success, winning a Super Bowl. This victory was a significant milestone for Stafford, especially considering the Lions' long-standing struggle in the NFL, having never played in a Super Bowl and not securing an NFL Championship since the 1957 season.

The Lions' Historic Playoff Game

The upcoming playoff game is a monumental occasion for the Detroit Lions and their fans. Facing a former quarterback who achieved success elsewhere adds a layer of emotion and narrative to the game. Eminem's video adds to the excitement surrounding the matchup, bringing a unique blend of humor and hometown pride to the forefront.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Eminem's Humorous Appeal: Detroit rapper Eminem posted a lighthearted video pleading with former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, now with the Los Angeles Rams, to let the Detroit Lions win their upcoming playoff game. Stafford's Detroit Legacy: Stafford, a fan favorite during his tenure with the Lions and a Super Bowl winner with the Rams, has a significant history with the Detroit team, adding emotional weight to the playoff matchup. Lions' Historic Game: The Detroit Lions are hosting their first playoff game at Ford Field since 1993, making this an historic event for the team and its fans, with Eminem's video adding a fun and relatable element to the pre-game excitement.

Bottom Line: A Blend of Humor and Hometown Pride

Eminem's video is a fun and light-hearted addition to the pre-game excitement, showcasing the rapper's loyalty to the Lions and the city of Detroit. As the Lions prepare to face the Rams and their former quarterback, this moment of levity from one of Detroit's most famous sons adds to the anticipation and spirit of the game. Whether or not Stafford heeds Eminem's plea, the video certainly adds an entertaining twist to the narrative of this long-awaited playoff game.