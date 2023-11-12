Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 10 matchup vs. Chargers

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to continue their winning ways when they hit the road to take on a dangerous Los Angeles Chargers team. With a win, the Lions would move to 7-2 on the season, as they would keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Playoff picture. If the Lions are going to walk away with a big win, they will need the offense to step up. Here is who I believe will be on the Lions starting offense today against the Chargers.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Offense?

QB – Jared Goff

RB – David Montgomery

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Josh Reynolds

WR – Jameson Williams

TE – Sam LaPorta

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Jonah Jackson

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Graham Glasgow

RT – Penei Sewell

What's New

The Lions are as healthy as they have been since Week 1, and as you can see, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, and David Montgomery are all back in the starting lineup. Earlier in the week, Dan Campbell announced that Glasgow has passed Vaitai (injured) on the depth chart, so expect the former Michigan Wolverines standout to remain the starter at right guard as long as he plays well.

Bottom Line: Lions Poised for a Strong Offensive Display

The lineup, headlined by Jared Goff at quarterback and supported by a robust set of receivers and linemen, sets the stage for a potentially explosive performance. This game presents an opportunity for the Lions to not only advance to a 7-2 record but also to assert their prowess in the NFC Playoff landscape. The health and composition of their starting offense could be the key to unlocking a significant victory against a formidable Chargers team.