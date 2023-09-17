Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 2 matchup vs. Seahawks

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 2-0 on the season when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Heading into the season, many believed the Lions would have one of the top offenses in the NFL, but they only managed to score 14 points during their Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. With that being said, it's on to Week 2.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Offense?

QB – Jared Goff

RB – David Montgomery

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Josh Reynolds

WR – Kalif Raymond

TE – Sam LaPorta

LT – Penei Sewell

LG – Jonah Jackson

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT – Matt Nelson

What's New?

In case you have not already heard, Taylor Decker, the Lions starting left tackle, has already been ruled OUT for Sunday's game. With Decker out, the Lions are likely to slide Penei Sewell to left tackle, while Matt Nelson will slide to right tackle.

