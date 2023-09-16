Pete Carroll says Detroit Lions will present a tough matchup for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says Detroit Lions will be difficult to face tomorrow

The Detroit Lions return home to what will be a rocking Ford Field tomorrow to host the Seattle Seahawks and will be attempting for their first 2-0 to start a season since 2017. And the Seahawks, who lost their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams, know they will have their work cut out for them.

The Seattle Seahawks know that Ford Field will be rocking

After dropping their first game at home, the Seattle Seahawks know that they're heading into a hostile environment tomorrow afternoon. But for head coach Pete Carroll, a win against the Lions on their home turf would be a special thing for his team.

“We have a very tough matchup coming up in Detroit, but one that we really need. We need to go to a very difficult championship environment,” Carroll said. “They’re all fired up … They’re gonna make as big a time of it coming off the KC win as they can, and they deserve it. So it’s a great setting for us to go into. To survive it and then come out with a win would be really something special.”

“It’ll be a great challenge for us,” Carroll later added. “A good NFC match down the road and all that kind of stuff. Seeing these guys now, you’d like to see them again later on during the season if you’re that fortunate. We’re going for it.”

Carroll was also sure to give props to several standout Lions players, including David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jared Goff.

Carroll on David Montgomery

“David Montgomery is a tough guy. He’s going to give you everything he’s got every snap forever,” Carroll said.

Carroll on Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown

“The new kid Jahmyr Gibbs is a fantastic talent, and they’re just starting to figure it out. They used him some last week, and we’re gonna see more of him, I’m sure,” Carroll said. “He’s a very explosive player, very talented. He’s tough as well as fast and quick and he gets the ball really nice too. They can do a ton of stuff with him, so we expect to see a lot of him. When he’s in the game, we gotta keep our eye on him.”

“St. Brown is a fantastic football player for them, and they have a weapon in him wherever he goes,” Carroll said.

Carroll on Jared Goff

“We’ve seen Jared Goff over the years, and we’re now seeing him at his very best,” Carroll said. “He’s on a great streak with the picks and all that kind of stuff that we’re gonna go out there and try to tap his shoulder a couple of times and see if we get that ball, but he’s at his best too. So it’s a good club, and they deserve to be where they are right now. We’ll see if we get after it.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium last week and return home to Ford Field to face the Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll knows that Seattle is in for a tough battle in a hostile environment Carroll said that a win over the Lions would be “special” while also praising several Detroit players

Bottom Line: Can the Lions start 2-0?

The Lions are getting respect from all circles in the NFL, including their next opponent in the Seahawks and their head coach Pete Carroll.

But the good feelings from last weeks' win against the Chiefs would be dissipated if things don't work out for them at Ford Field tomorrow in their home opener. Let's hope that the roaring crowd will be to Detroit's advantage and that they can put any thoughts Carroll might have of an upset on the back burner,.