Taylor Decker’s availability for Detroit Lions in Week 2 announced

Taylor Decker's availability for the Detroit Lions has been decided for tomorrow's game

The Detroit Lions have been without offensive tackle Taylor Decker this week after he suffered an ankle injury in their Week 1 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday night. And his status for tomorrow has officially been announced – he will not be suiting up.

Despite suffering the injury, he was able to remain in the game. However, he's not practiced this week as the Lions get ready to face the Seattle Seahawks tomorrow at Ford Field.

“Deck, he's a little less than questionable,” head coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week. “We'll just see where he's at tomorrow. He is getting better, so that's all encouraging.”

Minutes ago, it was reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Decker is officially out for tomorrow' game against the Seahawks.

Bottom Line: Can the Detroit Lions overcome the loss of Decker?

Injuries are simply a reality of professional sports, and the action doesn't pause for teams and bodies to heal.

The Lions will have to overcome the loss of one of their top players if they intend on starting the year with a pristine 2-0 record.