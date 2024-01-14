Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Wild Card Playoff matchup vs. Rams

On Sunday night, our Detroit Lions will take the field against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in what is being called one of the biggest games in Lions franchise history. This could be a shootout and the Lions offense will have to be at their best if they want to win the game. That said, let's take a look at who I believe will be on the starting offense when the Lions take the field on Sunday night against the Rams.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions' Starting Offense?

QB: Jared Goff

Jared Goff RB: David Montgomery

David Montgomery WRs: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams TE: Sam LaPorta

Sam LaPorta OL: Taylor Decker (LT), Jonah Jackson (LG), Frank Ragnow (C), Graham Glasgow (RG), Penei Sewell (RT)

What's New?

Not surprisingly, I have Jameson Williams back in the starting lineup as he will be returning from his injury suffered against the Dallas Cowboys. In addition, you can see that I have rookie tight end Sam LaPorta getting the start, which means I do believe he will be active for tonight's game. I have to believe that with James Mitchell being placed on IR, the Lions would have signed a veteran earlier in the week if they thought LaPorta would not be able to play. We will know for sure when the Inactives list drops at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Key Offensive Players: For Sunday night's critical game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Detroit Lions are expected to field a strong starting offense, led by quarterback Jared Goff. The offense is bolstered by running back David Montgomery and a dynamic receiving corps featuring Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, and Jameson Williams. New Additions and Returns: The lineup sees the return of Jameson Williams from injury, potentially adding a significant boost to the Lions' offensive capabilities. Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is also anticipated to start, suggesting confidence in his readiness for the game despite recent injury concerns. Offensive Line Stability: The Lions' offensive line, comprising Taylor Decker (LT), Jonah Jackson (LG), Frank Ragnow (C), Graham Glasgow (RG), and Penei Sewell (RT), is expected to provide solid protection and support for the offense, playing a crucial role in the team's performance against the Rams' defense.

Bottom Line

As the Detroit Lions prepare for one of the franchise's most significant games, their starting offense appears primed for a potential shootout against the Rams. With key players returning from injuries and strategic choices in player positions, the Lions' offense must harness its collective strength and skill to secure a victory. The effectiveness of this lineup will be pivotal in determining the outcome of this monumental playoff game.