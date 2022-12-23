Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More

    Predicting the result of Michigan Basketball’s final 20 games

    By W.G. Brady
    24
    0
    Reading Time7 min.
    HomeCollege SportsU of M

    Related News

    Michigan basketball started its 2022-23 season by winning five of its first six games. Now the Wolverines are 7-4 and they have one non-conference game remaining until Big Ten play begins. Michigan is 1-0 in Big Ten play so far this season, but for them to make the NCAA tournament, I think the Wolverines will have to win at least 12 of their remaining conference games to make the Big Dance.

    Michigan Basketball  Jaelin Llewellyn

    Will Michigan Basketball make the NCAA Tournament?

    This is how I think Michigan basketball will do in their remaining 20 games.

    DATEOPPONENTTIMEPREDICTION
    Fri, Dec 30W vsCentral Michigan7:00 PM76-64
    Sun, Jan 1W vsMaryland4:30 PM66-64
    Wed, Jan 4W vsPenn State7:00 PM78-69
    Sat, Jan 7L @Michigan State2:30 PM83-91
    Thu, Jan 12L @Iowa7:00 PM70-83
    Sun, Jan 15W vsNorthwesternTBD69-66
    Thu, Jan 19L @Maryland7:00 PM71-77
    Sun, Jan 22W vsMinnesotaTBD59-55
    Thu, Jan 26L vs Purdue9:00 PM73-89 
    Sun, Jan 29W @Penn State12:00 PM73-71
    Thu, Feb 2W @Northwestern7:00 PM59-57
    Sun, Feb 5W vsOhio State1:00 PM90-80
    Wed, Feb 8W vsNebraska6:30 PM91-71
    Sat, Feb 11W vs18 Indiana6:00 PM79-73
    Tue, Feb 14L @17 Wisconsin9:00 PM60-70
    Sat, Feb 18W vsMichigan State9:00 PM77-69
    Thu, Feb 23W @Rutgers8:30 PM87-81
    Sun, Feb 26W vs17 Wisconsin2:00 PM69-66
    Thu, Mar 2L @16 Illinois7:00 PM79-89
    Sun, Mar 5L @18 Indiana4:30 PM69-76

    As you can see, I have Michigan going 12-7 in their remaining Big Ten games, which would put them at 20-11 overall. Including their win over Minnesota, they would finish with a 13-7 record in Big Ten play. If they can get to 13 Big Ten wins, I think that will be enough to make the NCAA Tournament.

    Nation, do you think Michigan basketball will be dancing in March?

    *Written by William Drysdale: Special contributor to Detroit Sports Nation

    michigan basketball

    spot_img
    Previous article
    Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    spot_imgspot_img
    spot_img

    Hot News

    Load more

    Related Articles

    Load more

    Aenean mollis odio augue, sit amet sollicitudin augue ullamcorper eget. Praesent tincidunt et neque congue efficitur.

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv