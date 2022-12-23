Predicting the result of Michigan Basketball’s final 20 games

Michigan basketball started its 2022-23 season by winning five of its first six games. Now the Wolverines are 7-4 and they have one non-conference game remaining until Big Ten play begins. Michigan is 1-0 in Big Ten play so far this season, but for them to make the NCAA tournament, I think the Wolverines will have to win at least 12 of their remaining conference games to make the Big Dance.
Will Michigan Basketball make the NCAA Tournament?
This is how I think Michigan basketball will do in their remaining 20 games.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|PREDICTION
|Fri, Dec 30
|W vsCentral Michigan
|7:00 PM
|76-64
|Sun, Jan 1
|W vsMaryland
|4:30 PM
|66-64
|Wed, Jan 4
|W vsPenn State
|7:00 PM
|78-69
|Sat, Jan 7
|L @Michigan State
|2:30 PM
|83-91
|Thu, Jan 12
|L @Iowa
|7:00 PM
|70-83
|Sun, Jan 15
|W vsNorthwestern
|TBD
|69-66
|Thu, Jan 19
|L @Maryland
|7:00 PM
|71-77
|Sun, Jan 22
|W vsMinnesota
|TBD
|59-55
|Thu, Jan 26
|L vs 1 Purdue
|9:00 PM
|73-89
|Sun, Jan 29
|W @Penn State
|12:00 PM
|73-71
|Thu, Feb 2
|W @Northwestern
|7:00 PM
|59-57
|Sun, Feb 5
|W vsOhio State
|1:00 PM
|90-80
|Wed, Feb 8
|W vsNebraska
|6:30 PM
|91-71
|Sat, Feb 11
|W vs18 Indiana
|6:00 PM
|79-73
|Tue, Feb 14
|L @17 Wisconsin
|9:00 PM
|60-70
|Sat, Feb 18
|W vsMichigan State
|9:00 PM
|77-69
|Thu, Feb 23
|W @Rutgers
|8:30 PM
|87-81
|Sun, Feb 26
|W vs17 Wisconsin
|2:00 PM
|69-66
|Thu, Mar 2
|L @16 Illinois
|7:00 PM
|79-89
|Sun, Mar 5
|L @18 Indiana
|4:30 PM
|69-76
As you can see, I have Michigan going 12-7 in their remaining Big Ten games, which would put them at 20-11 overall. Including their win over Minnesota, they would finish with a 13-7 record in Big Ten play. If they can get to 13 Big Ten wins, I think that will be enough to make the NCAA Tournament.
Nation, do you think Michigan basketball will be dancing in March?
*Written by William Drysdale: Special contributor to Detroit Sports Nation