Predicting the result of Michigan Basketball’s final 20 games

Michigan basketball started its 2022-23 season by winning five of its first six games. Now the Wolverines are 7-4 and they have one non-conference game remaining until Big Ten play begins. Michigan is 1-0 in Big Ten play so far this season, but for them to make the NCAA tournament, I think the Wolverines will have to win at least 12 of their remaining conference games to make the Big Dance.

Will Michigan Basketball make the NCAA Tournament?

This is how I think Michigan basketball will do in their remaining 20 games.

As you can see, I have Michigan going 12-7 in their remaining Big Ten games, which would put them at 20-11 overall. Including their win over Minnesota, they would finish with a 13-7 record in Big Ten play. If they can get to 13 Big Ten wins, I think that will be enough to make the NCAA Tournament.

Nation, do you think Michigan basketball will be dancing in March?

*Written by William Drysdale: Special contributor to Detroit Sports Nation