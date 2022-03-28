Predicting who the Detroit Lions will select with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Who will the Detroit Lions select with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

That is a question that we would all love to get an answer to but we will have to wait exactly one more month for that answer as the draft will kick off on April 28.

I still believe the Lions will rush to the podium to select EDGE Aidan Hutchinson if the Jacksonville Jaguars pass on him with the No. 1 overall pick but I don’t think that will be the case.

So, assuming Hutchinson is off the board, the Lions will have a few different directions they could go, including selecting their quarterback of the future.

*This is what I believe the Lions will do with the No. 2 overall pick, not necessarily what I would do.

The players I believe the Lions are likely discussing at this time are S Kyle Hamilton, QB Malik Willis, and EDGE rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Travon Walker.

My best guess is that Lions GM Brad Holmes is going to want to select a player that can help out the team right out of the gates rather than a player who can help a year or two down the road. That thought would mean that selecting Willis would be a no-go as he will likely sit out the 2022 season as he continues to develop.

As far as Hamilton goes, he may end up being a great NFL player but when it comes to the NFL Draft, value is the way to go, and taking a safety with the No. 2 overall pick would not be a good value pick. So, eliminate Hamilton from the list.

That brings us to EDGE rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon, and Travon Walker out of Georgia.

My best guess is that though Thibodeaux has a ton of talent, he would not be a fit for what the Lions are trying to do in terms of establishing a culture in Detroit. Thibodeaux is a player who does not give 100% on every play and who left the NFL Scouting Combine early to go to a steakhouse. Eliminate Thibodeaux from this list.

That leaves us with Travon Walker, who I believe the Lions will select with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Walker is a freak athlete who, when all is said and done, could go down as the best EDGE rusher in this class. He just stands out to me as a Dan Campbell-type player who will come in and work his tail off to be the best that he can be.

If Hutchinson is selected by the Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick, look for the Lions to go with Walker.