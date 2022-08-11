Preseason Week 1: How to watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

On Friday evening, the Detroit Lions will kick off their 2022 preseason schedule when they host the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field.

It has already been reported that both the Lions and Falcons are expected to play their starters for about one quarter, so you will want to tune in right at 6:00 p.m. so you don’t miss any of the action.

Here is all of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Friday’s game between the Lions and Falcons.

What: Atlanta Falcons (0-0) vs. Detroit Lions (0-0)

When: Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field TV: Lions TV Network & NFL Network Announcers: Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin

Analyst: Devin Gardner

Sideline Reporter: Dannie Rogers Streaming inside the Detroit market: Fans in the Detroit market can stream the game on the Detroit Lions app Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International Radio: 97.1 FM | The Ticket – Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here. Play-by-play: Dan Miller

Color commentary: Lomas Brown

Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang From Detroit Lions: PREGAME ACTIVITIES BEFORE DETROIT LIONS VS. FALCONS Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions’ official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more. Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more! MUST READ: 'Shocking stat' Detroit Lions must improve in 2022

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

