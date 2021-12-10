Previously retired Michigan QB recruit JD Johnson enters NCAA transfer portal

Quarterback prospect and Michigan Wolverines commit JD Johnson announced in October of 2019 that his playing days were over after doctors discovered a heart issue known as coarctation of the aorta.

That didn’t stop Michigan from honoring his scholarship, however. But in an interesting development, Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal:

Interesting development: Quarterback JD Johnson, a 2020 recruit who retired because of a heart issue but whose scholarship was honored by Jim Harbaugh, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @freepsports has learned. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) December 10, 2021

At the time of his commitment to the Wolverines, Johnson was ranked as a 3-star prospect and as the No. 16 overall pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class.