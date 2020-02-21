Pro Football Focus lists top trade destinations for Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay

Will Darius Slay play for the Detroit Lions in 2020?

That may be the biggest question that Lions GM Bob Quinn has to address this offseason as Slay enters the final year of his current contract.

With a recent report surfacing from Adam Schefter that the Lions have had talks with multiple teams about a trade that would involve Slay, many are wondering where the Pro Bowl CB could be traded.

Pro Football Focus published a piece on Thursday which lists what they believe to be the Top 6 trade destinations for Darius Slay.

Those destinations include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders.

PFF notes that each of the teams listed above has the available cap space to sign Slay to the lucrative contract extension he desires.

Nation, if you had to put on your Nostradamus hat and make a prediction as to where Slay will play in 2020, where will it be?

