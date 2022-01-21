Pro Football Focus names one free agent the Detroit Lions should pursue

The 2021 regular season is a wrap for the Detroit Lions and as we look ahead towards the 2022 season, it is very clear that the Lions will have to be active in free agency if they want to take another step forward.

In a recent article from Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, he suggests one free agent that each NFL team should pursue, and for the Lions, Spielberger says CB Bryce Callahan is the player Brad Holmes and company should pursue.

Here is what Spielberger has to say about Callahan and why the Lions should pursue him.

2021 Player Grade/Rank: 60.0 (88th)

2021 Team Position Grade/Rank: 52.9 (30th)

You could throw a dart at the Lions’ depth chart and would most likely land on a position they need to upgrade, but more reinforcements in the secondary could be a cost-effective way to be more competitive while the rebuild and search for the next franchise quarterback continues.

The Lions were asking safeties to play cornerback by the end of the season, and while defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is as good a developer of secondary talent as the league has to offer, he’s not a magician. Callahan has been one of the league’s best slot cornerbacks for years and can play outside in a pinch. He struggled to stay healthy in 2021 but had three straight seasons with coverage grades above 75.0 before this season. He’d be a strong veteran presence on a young defense.

Nation, do you agree that the Lions should go after Callahan in free agency?