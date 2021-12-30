Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 15 finalists for Class of 2022

On Thursday evening, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Class of 2022.
Here is a list of the 15 players who are still alive to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
From Pro Football Hall of Fame:
- Jared Allen, Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
- Willie Anderson, Offensive Tackle – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
- Ronde Barber, Cornerback/Safety – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tony Boselli, Offensive Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)
- LeRoy Butler, Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers
- Devin Hester, Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens
- Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
- Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans
- Sam Mills, Linebacker – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers
- Richard Seymour, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders
- Zach Thomas, Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys
- DeMarcus Ware, Linebacker/Defensive End – 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-16 Denver Broncos
- Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
- Patrick Willis, Linebacker – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers
- Bryant Young, Defensive Tackle/Defensive End – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers
The Selection Committee may elect up to five Modern-Era Players for the Class of 2022; each must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election. Three others — Dick Vermeil, Art McNally and Cliff Branch, the finalists in the Coach, Contributor and Senior categories, respectively — also are candidates for the Class of 2022. Voting on each of those three will be held individually, in conjunction with the meeting to decide the Modern-Era Players.
The Modern-Era Player Finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall’s Selection Committee from a list of 123 nominees named in September that was reduced to 26 Semifinalists on Nov. 24.
