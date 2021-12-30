Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 15 finalists for Class of 2022

On Thursday evening, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Class of 2022.

Here is a list of the 15 players who are still alive to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

From Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Jared Allen , Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

The Selection Committee may elect up to five Modern-Era Players for the Class of 2022; each must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election. Three others — Dick Vermeil, Art McNally and Cliff Branch, the finalists in the Coach, Contributor and Senior categories, respectively — also are candidates for the Class of 2022. Voting on each of those three will be held individually, in conjunction with the meeting to decide the Modern-Era Players.

The Modern-Era Player Finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall’s Selection Committee from a list of 123 nominees named in September that was reduced to 26 Semifinalists on Nov. 24.

BREAKING: The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the HOF Class of 2022. More on each of their careers and the selection process ➡️ https://t.co/7UREzWYZkk#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/1vBWQcN71E — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021