Quandre Diggs has message for Detroit Lions organization and their fans

Diggs spent the first part of his career with the Lions

On Sunday, Quandre Diggs and the Seattle Seahawks stomped his former team, the Detroit Lions.

Following the game, Diggs took to Twitter to explain how “dope” the day was for him and to pass along a message to his former teammates, coaches, trainers, equiptment staff, media relations, and the fans.

“Super dope day! Got a big win and got to see a lot of people who I didn’t get to formally say goodbye to before I left.. former teammates, coaches, trainers, equiptment staff, media relations I love y’all! Detroit will always hold a special place in my heart!”

We love you too, Nino!

