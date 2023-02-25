Rams CB Jalen Ramsey ‘very likely’ to be traded

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly looking to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the coming weeks due to their current salary cap situation. Ramsey, who has been with the team since 2019, has maintained his status as one of the top players in his position, earning six-straight Pro Bowl nominations and first-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, he had a career-high in interceptions, passes defended, tackles, and forced fumbles. Many have speculated about Ramsey's future with the team as part of their efforts to clear some much-needed cap space. With the trade discussions already underway, Ramsey's destination should be known soon.

Key Points:

Rams have had trade talks regarding CB Jalen Ramsey

League sources believe it's very likely he will be traded in the coming weeks

Rams are currently more than $14 million over the salary cap for 2023

Trading Ramsey would be one of the moves the organization makes to clear cap space

Bobby Wagner was already released due to the team's cap-space issues

Ramsey is due $17 million for the upcoming season, making him a prime candidate to be placed on the trading block

The Big Picture: The NFL and Salary Cap Management

The Rams' reported decision to trade Jalen Ramsey highlights the challenges that NFL teams face in managing their salary cap. With the NFL imposing a hard cap on the amount of money teams can spend on player salaries, teams must carefully manage their finances to remain competitive. The Rams' current cap situation has forced them to make difficult decisions about who to keep on their roster and who to let go. While trading a player of Ramsey's caliber is never easy, it is sometimes necessary for teams to maintain their financial stability and make room for other key players.

Bottom Line: Why the Rams' Cap Situation may force a Jalen Ramsey Trade

The Rams' decision to trade Jalen Ramsey highlights the challenges that NFL teams face when managing their salary cap. While Ramsey is a talented player and a key asset to the team, the Rams need to make tough decisions in order to stay competitive and maintain their financial stability. By trading Ramsey, the team can free up some much-needed cap space and potentially sign other key players to their roster. The NFL is a highly competitive league, and managing a team's finances is just as important as managing their on-field performance.