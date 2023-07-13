Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
spot_img

RECAP: Ausar Thompson Shows Out As Detroit Pistons Defeat Toronto Raptors 94-90

The number five overall pick arguably played his most complete Summer League game against the Raptors.

Detroit PistonsPistons NotesRECAP: Ausar Thompson Shows Out As Detroit Pistons Defeat Toronto Raptors 94-90
[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Your email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg=="]
By Eric Vincent
2 min.

The number five overall pick arguably played his most complete Summer League game against the Raptors.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons improved to 2-1 in Summer League action after beating the Toronto Raptors 94-90. Their comeback victory came in dramatic fashion as Detroit erased a double-digit second-half deficit that got as big as 17 points.

First-round forward Ausar Thompson looked like the best player on both ends of the floor. The number five overall pick stuffed the stat sheet for the Pistons scoring 17 points with nine rebounds, four steals, three assists, and two blocks.

<a href=Detroit Pistons " class="wp-image-418466" srcset="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/box-score-4.png 422w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/box-score-4-150x140.png 150w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/box-score-4-300x279.png 300w" sizes="(max-width: 422px) 100vw, 422px" title="RECAP: Ausar Thompson Shows Out As Detroit Pistons Defeat Toronto Raptors 94-90 Detroit Pistons, Pistons Notes">

Pistons Vs. Raptors By The Numbers

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 11-34 Raptors – 3-25

Rebounds: Pistons – 35 Raptors – 47

Steals: Pistons – 18 Raptors – 7

Guard Jared Rhoden: 18 points, 6-12 FGs, 8 rebounds

Forward Ausar Thompson: 17 points, 7-14 FGs, 9 rebounds, 4 steals

Guard Marcus Sasser: 15 points, 5-15 FGs, 7 assists

What's Next?

The Detroit Pistons will play their final Summer League game of the year against the San Antonio Spurs Friday at 8:30 PM on NBA TV. Number one overall pick Victor Wembanyama will not play as he has been shut down for the rest of the Summer League. There is a chance Thompson will not play either to prevent the risk of injury.

- Advertisement -
spot_img

Related Articles

Ausar Thompson thrills Detroit Pistons fans with reverse alley-oop dunk [Video]

A foreshadowing of things to come for Detroit Pistons 1st round draft pick Ausar Thompson!
Read more

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Earn Summer League Victory Against Orlando Magic 89-78

The Detroit Pistons' young core shines in their first Summer League matchup against Orlando.
Read more

Detroit Pistons Announce Their Summer League Roster

The Detroit Pistons have officially released their upcoming roster for the Summer League games.
Read more
Detroit PistonsPistons Notes

- A word from our sponsor -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
Detroit Lions 2023 Training Camp Roster Preview: Edge Rushers

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.