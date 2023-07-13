RECAP: Ausar Thompson Shows Out As Detroit Pistons Defeat Toronto Raptors 94-90

The number five overall pick arguably played his most complete Summer League game against the Raptors.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons improved to 2-1 in Summer League action after beating the Toronto Raptors 94-90. Their comeback victory came in dramatic fashion as Detroit erased a double-digit second-half deficit that got as big as 17 points.

First-round forward Ausar Thompson looked like the best player on both ends of the floor. The number five overall pick stuffed the stat sheet for the Pistons scoring 17 points with nine rebounds, four steals, three assists, and two blocks.

Pistons Vs. Raptors By The Numbers

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 11-34 Raptors – 3-25

Rebounds: Pistons – 35 Raptors – 47

Steals: Pistons – 18 Raptors – 7

Guard Jared Rhoden: 18 points, 6-12 FGs, 8 rebounds

Forward Ausar Thompson: 17 points, 7-14 FGs, 9 rebounds, 4 steals

Guard Marcus Sasser: 15 points, 5-15 FGs, 7 assists

What's Next?

The Detroit Pistons will play their final Summer League game of the year against the San Antonio Spurs Friday at 8:30 PM on NBA TV. Number one overall pick Victor Wembanyama will not play as he has been shut down for the rest of the Summer League. There is a chance Thompson will not play either to prevent the risk of injury.