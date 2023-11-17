RECAP: Detroit Pistons’ Brutal Losing Streak Extends to Ten After 106-100 Loss to Cleveland Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons drop another In-Season Tournament matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons extended their losing streak to ten games after falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-100. Detroit carried a brief six-point lead in the first half but remained on the losing end throughout the second half. This loss is the third one totaled for the Pistons during the In-Season Tournament.

The Pistons dropped another game to an opponent who played without a star player. Cleveland played without Donovan Mitchell who was resting a hamstring injury. The absence of Mitchell did not have a major impact as the Cavaliers cruised their way to their sixth victory of the season.

Darius Garland led all scorers finishing with 28 in 34 minutes of action. Cleveland created many interior problems for Detroit scoring 56 points in the paint and drawing 19 fouls against the Pistons.

Detroit finished the game with eleven different scorers in double figures. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 20 points and 8 assists.

Three-point efficiency also played a major key in Detroit's Friday night loss. The Cavaliers finished shooting 42.9% on 9-21 shooting from deep while the Pistons averaged 25.7% on 9-35 shooting.

Detroit went into another game with a plethora of injuries to deal with. Five Pistons were injured and missing from the team rotation including Jalen Duren, Isaiah Livers, Monte Morris, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Joe Harris. Marvin Bagley III was limited to 16 minutes of playing after battling an illness the past couple of days.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers By the Numbers

Rebounds: Pistons – 51 Cavaliers – 39

Offensive Rebounds: Pistons – 18 Cavaliers – 7

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 44 Cavaliers – 56

Fouls: Pistons – 19 Cavaliers – 9

Largest Lead: Pistons – 6 Cavaliers – 16

Cade Cunningham: 20 points, 9-21 FGs, 8 assists

Kevin Knox: 11 points, 5-10 FGs, 10 rebounds

Isaiah Stewart: 11 points, 4-11 FGs, 10 rebounds

Jaden Ivey: 11 points, 4-6 FGs, 6 turnovers

What's Next?

The Pistons get to rest one day before traveling out of the country to take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at 4 P.M. Toronto is just under .500 at 5-7 and have lost their last two games.