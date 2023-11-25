RECAP: Detroit Pistons Drop Another Alarming Loss Versus Indiana Pacers 136-113

The Detroit Pistons extended their brutal losing streak to 13 games after being defeated by the Indiana Pacers.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons continue to struggle to find a victory as their losing streak has now hit 13 games. Detroit let go of another lead on the way to their 14th loss of the season with a final score of 136-113 against the Indiana Pacers. Tonight's matchup was the last In-Season Tournament game for Detroit as they finished without a victory.

The Pistons led a few times against the Pacers a few different times including a 106-104 lead just under nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. Indiana outscored Detroit throughout the second half by a scary margin. The Pacers scored 75 points in the second half including 39 in the fourth quarter. Detroit struggled to keep up only scoring 50 in the second half including 17 in the fourth.

The loss spoiled two impressive performances put together by their starting backcourt. Cade Cunningham led all scorers with 31 points along with 5 assists. Jaden Ivey played like a perfect scoring compliment to Cunningham with 25 points including versatile scoring at the rim, on-ball, and off-ball as well. After spending the majority of the season coming off the bench, Ivey easily put together his best game of the season showing his value to this young core.

Jalen Duren made his return to the Pistons against the Pacers after recovering from an ankle injury. He scored 13 points and pulled down 13 rebounds while coming off the bench in 29 minutes of action.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Indiana Pacers Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Indiana Pacers By the Numbers

Three-Points Shooting: Pistons – 7/18 Pacers – 16/38

Largest Lead: Pistons – 6 Pacers – 23

Blocks: Pistons – 12 Pacers – 8

Turnovers: Pistons – 14 Pacers – 9

Fast Break Points: Pistons – 20 Pacers – 13

Cade Cunningham: 31 points, 10-26 FGs, 5 assists

Jaden Ivey: 25 points, 9-16 FGs, 1-6 3-point FGs

Jalen Duren: 13 points, 5-10 FGs, 13 rebounds

Isaiah Stewart: 10 points, 4-8 FGs, 6 rebounds

What's Next?

The Pistons are off the rest of the weekend as they have until Monday to prepare for their matchup against the Washington Wizards. Detroit will begin their two-game homestand starting next week looking to snap their dreaded losing streak.