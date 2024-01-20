RECAP: Detroit Pistons Fall In Close 141-135 Battle Against Milwaukee Bucks

The Detroit Pistons went back and forth against the Milwaukee Bucks in a high-scoring losing effort.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons put up a strong team effort despite losing 141-135 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Detroit carried commanding leads throughout a long first-half stretch along with the second but struggled to finish late against the second-best team in the Eastern Conference.

The first quarter opened up with a competitive fight between the Pistons and the Bucks. Detroit got off to a fast start with a 38-34 lead, shooting 53.8% from the field and 66.7% from the 3. Milwaukee kept up shooting 59.1% from the field and 60% from 3.

The back-and-forth fight continued throughout the second quarter. Milwaukee took the lead by the end of the first half 70-67. Damian Lillard put up a strong scoring start finishing with 17 first-half points. Detroit was able to lean on their bench who scored 35 points in the first two quarters, including 14 from Alec Burks. Bojan Bogdanovic was the leading hot hand for the Pistons scoring 15.

Milwaukee extended their lead by the end of the third quarter 103-98. The officials sent the Bucks to the free-throw line 14 times and scored 10 points from the stripe.

The free throw assistance continued in the second half for the Bucks. Detroit had four different players in foul trouble and Milwaukee ended up shooting 35-49 as a team from the line. Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo went to the free-throw line 28 times combined as a duo. The Pistons were productive from the line as a team finishing 26-32 at the stripe.

Burks led the Pistons in scoring again with 33 points on 9-20 shooting from the field and 7-14 from 3. Burks stuffed the stat sheet with 7 rebounds and 6 assists as well. Ausar Thompson has picked up his game offensively finishing with 22 points on 10-15 shooting.

Lillard led all scorers with 45 points along with 11 assists and 6 rebounds. Antetokounmpo added 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists for the Bucks.

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Milwaukee Bucks By the Numbers

ESPN

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 40 Bucks – 58

Assists: Pistons – 30 Bucks – 30

Free Throw Shooting: Pistons – 26/32 Bucks – 35/49

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 21/37 Bucks – 12/32

Alec Burks: 33 points, 9-20 FGs, 7-14 3-point FGs

Ausar Thompson: 22 points, 10-15 FGs, 9 rebounds

Bojan Bogdanovic: 19 points, 5-15 FGs, 3-7 3-point FGs

Jaden Ivey: 18 points, 6-16 FGs, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

Mike Muscala: 13 points, 4-4 FGs, 4-4 3-point FGs

What They're Saying

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons face off against the Milwaukee Bucks once again next Monday at Little Caesars Arena at 7 P.M.