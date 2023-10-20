RECAP: Detroit Pistons Finish Close Victory Against Oklahoma City Thunder 118-116

The Detroit Pistons pick up back-to-back preseason victories against the Thunder.

Why It Matters for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons improved to 2-1 in preseason action after a 118-116 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Detroit was coming off a week-long break since their last played game. After landing a 21-point comeback victory in their last matchup with the Thunder, the Pistons scrapped for another tough preseason road win.

Head coach Monty Williams played a deeper rotation of 14 players getting minutes. Williams let the bench unit close the late-game battle instead of placing the starters back in.

Detroit had plenty of scoring balance as six different players scored in double-digits. Rookies Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser led the way for the Pistons in terms of scoring. Thompson finished with a team-high 18 points and Sasser was right behind him with 17. Cade Cunningham returned from injury rest last game adding 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder By the Numbers

Free Throws: Pistons – 32/39 Thunder – 21/32

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 42 Thunder – 62

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons 12/36 Thunder – 9/32

Ausar Thompson: 18 points, 5-8 FGs, 8 rebounds

Marcus Sasser: 17 points, 5-12 FGs, 6 assists

Cade Cunningham: 14 points, 5-10 FGs, 6 assists

Jaden Ivey: 13 points, 6-12 FGs, 4 rebounds

Jalen Duren: 11 points, 4-6 FGs, 7 rebounds

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

Detroit will have little time to rest as they have a back-to-back scheduled for Friday against the Dallas Mavericks. This will be the Pistons' final preseason game before the regular season tips off next Wednesday against the Miami Heat.