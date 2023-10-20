Detroit Sports Nation Logo

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Finish Close Victory Against Oklahoma City Thunder 118-116

The Detroit Pistons pick up back-to-back preseason victories against the Thunder.

Why It Matters for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons improved to 2-1 in preseason action after a 118-116 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Detroit was coming off a week-long break since their last played game. After landing a 21-point comeback victory in their last matchup with the Thunder, the Pistons scrapped for another tough preseason road win.

Head coach Monty Williams played a deeper rotation of 14 players getting minutes. Williams let the bench unit close the late-game battle instead of placing the starters back in.

Detroit had plenty of scoring balance as six different players scored in double-digits. Rookies Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser led the way for the Pistons in terms of scoring. Thompson finished with a team-high 18 points and Sasser was right behind him with 17. Cade Cunningham returned from injury rest last game adding 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Detroit Pistons vs. OKC Thunder Team Stats

Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder By the Numbers

Free Throws: Pistons – 32/39 Thunder – 21/32

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 42 Thunder – 62

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons 12/36 Thunder – 9/32

Ausar Thompson: 18 points, 5-8 FGs, 8 rebounds

Marcus Sasser: 17 points, 5-12 FGs, 6 assists

Cade Cunningham: 14 points, 5-10 FGs, 6 assists

Jaden Ivey: 13 points, 6-12 FGs, 4 rebounds

Jalen Duren: 11 points, 4-6 FGs, 7 rebounds

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

Detroit will have little time to rest as they have a back-to-back scheduled for Friday against the Dallas Mavericks. This will be the Pistons' final preseason game before the regular season tips off next Wednesday against the Miami Heat.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

