RECAP: Detroit Pistons Lose Another Close Call Against Milwaukee Bucks 122-113

The Detroit Pistons are back on another three-game losing streak by losing again to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Detroit Pistons now find themselves at 4-34 for the regular season by losing to the Milwaukee Bucks again 122-113. Monday night's matchup was the final regular season game between the two teams. With the resulting loss, Detroit has officially been swept by Milwaukee by losing all four games.

Giannis Antetokunmpo led all scorers with 31 points in 36 minutes. Former Piston Khris Middleton poured on 26 points for the Bucks against his old team.

Detroit picked up another strong performance by their reserves who put together 63 points. Marcus Sasser led the Pistons in scoring and almost passed his career-high with 23 points off the bench. Isaiah Stewart came off the bench for the first time this season and scored 19 points of his own.

The first quarter opened up similarly to last Saturday's game with a competitive back-and-forth between both teams. The Pistons only trailed by no more than 7 points before tying the game at 30 by the end of the period. Halftime favored the Bucks with a slim 58-56 lead over the Pistons.

Milwaukee maintained a narrow lead throughout the majority of the second half. Detroit swiped the lead a couple of times in the fourth quarter but the Bucks were able to pull away to close out a victory.

Pistons' coach Monty Williams was very upset about the number of free throw attempts for the Bucks last matchup. Milwaukee shot 28-34 from the line while the Pistons were close shooting 23-29.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Milwaukee Bucks By the Numbers

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 54 Bucks – 50

Fast Break Points: Pistons – 9 Bucks – 17

Rebounds: Pistons – 42 Bucks- 49

Turnovers: Pistons – 10 Bucks – 9

Marcus Sasser: 23 points, 9-17 FGs, 3 assists

Isaiah Stewart: 19 points, 5-9 FGs, 8 rebounds

Jaden Ivey: 17 points, 5-14 FGs, 6 assists

Bojan Bogdanovic: 15 points, 6-12 FGs, 2-4 3-point FGs

Jalen Duren: 12 points, 5-14 FGs, 12 rebounds

The Detroit Pistons have their fourth straight home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7 P.M.