RECAP: Detroit Pistons Lose Another In-Season Tournament Matchup 126-120 to Atlanta Hawks

The Detroit Pistons struggle to slow down Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks on the way to their ninth straight loss.

Tough times continue as the Detroit Pistons have dropped their ninth straight loss against the Atlanta Hawks 126-120. Tuesday night's game was the Pistons' second In-Tournament matchup in their East Group A bracket. Detroit has now lost both of their tournament games and has now dropped to a 2-10 record.

The Pistons faced another team without their star player in facing a loss. Atlanta entered the night without Trae Young available as he missed the game to welcome a newborn child. Dejounte Murray stepped up in Young's absence scoring 32 points and assisting on 10 buckets for the Hawks. Former Piston Saddiq Bey also made his presence felt in his first matchup in Detroit after being traded last season by scoring 19 points off the bench.

The Hawks led by as many as 12 points against the Pistons. In the fourth quarter, Detroit once held a 117-116 lead over Atlanta. The Pistons then surrendered the lead after surrendering back-to-back baskets to Clint Capela and De'Andre Hunter with under a minute left.

Marvin Bagley III led Detroit in scoring with 22 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds. Ausar Thompson put together another productive night with 21 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. The Pistons had seven different scorers in double-digits in the loss including 16 points off the bench by Alec Burks.

Detroit has two more games scheduled for the In-Season Tournament. Both matchups are on the road when the Pistons take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and the Indiana Pacers on November 24.

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 70 Hawks – 48

Assists: Pistons – 36 Hawks – 28

Free Throw Shooting: Pistons – 16/23 Hawks – 24/26

Marvin Bagley III: 22 points, 9-12 FGs, 11 rebounds, 6 offensive rebounds

Ausar Thompson: 21 points, 9-12 FGs, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Alec Burks: 16 points, 4-12 FGs, 5 assists

Kevin Knox: 12 points, 5-8 FGs, 2-4 3-point FGs

Jaden Ivey: 11 points, 4-7 FGs, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

James Wiseman: 11 points, 5-6 FGs, 4 rebounds

The Pistons will enjoy two days worth of rest before taking on their next In-Season Tournament opponent in the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Cleveland is currently 4-6 and in third place in the Central Division.