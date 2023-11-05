RECAP: Detroit Pistons Lose Big to the Phoenix Suns 120-106

The Detroit Pistons lost their fourth straight game in ugly fashion to the Phoenix Suns.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The losing streak for the Detroit Pistons extends to four games after losing 120-106 to the Phoenix Suns. On the first night wearing their new City Edition Bad Boy uniforms, the Pistons struggled to keep up with the Suns at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit went into this matchup missing Jaden Ivey due to an illness. The Pistons were already shorthanded on healthy wings as they missed another game without Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Livers, and Monte Morris.

The Suns played without Bradley Beal and Devin Booker who were nursing an injury. Fortunately for Phoenix, Kevin Durant looked unstoppable while exploding for 41 points. Durant went off for 14-27 along with 12-12 from the free throw line.

Cade Cunningham led the way for the Pistons scoring 26 points on 12-24 shooting. He also dishes six assists along with six turnovers as well. Marcus Sasser had another impressive showing off the bench scoring 22 points on 9-16 shooting from the field. Ausar Thompson stuffed the stat sheet again with 14 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, and 4 blocks.

Phoenix led by as many as 21 points in their road victory. Detroit cut the lead to as low as five in the second quarter, but the Suns kept control with double-digit deficits after.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Phoenix Suns By the Numbers

Rebounds: Pistons – 33 Suns – 43

Fouls: Pistons – 23 Suns – 13

Largest Lead: Pistons – 3 Suns – 21

Free Throw Shooting: Pistons – 12/14 Suns – 26/29

Cade Cunningham: 26 points, 12-24 FGs, 6 assists

Marcus Sasser: 22 points, 9-16 FGs, 4-6 3-point FGs

Ausar Thompson: 14 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 blocks

Killian Hayes: 13 points, 4-8 FGs, 5 assists

Jalen Duren: 12 points, 11 rebounds, 5 turnovers

Detroit Pistons Vs. Phoenix Suns Highlights

What They're Saying

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons are set for another back-to-back matchup when they take on the Golden State Warriors at home on Monday at 7:00 P.M. The Warriors are currently 5-1 and still one of the powerhouses of the Western Conference.