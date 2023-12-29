RECAP: Detroit Pistons Lose Intense Overtime Thriller Against Boston Celtics 128-122

The Detroit Pistons squandered a 21-point halftime lead in another losing effort against the Boston Celtics.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The disastrous losing streak for the Detroit Pistons has been extended to 28 consecutive games after losing 128-122 in overtime to the Boston Celtics. The Pistons had another golden opportunity to snap the streak but fumbled their shot in the second half. The brutal overtime defeat pushes the Pistons' record to a staggering 2-29.

Detroit held a 21-point lead for a brief moment in the first half. They had all the momentum against Boston with a 20-point lead in their hands by halftime. The Celtics took the lead back in the third quarter and kept the pressure up in the fourth. The Pistons battled back from a 106-100 deficit in the final two minutes and were able to force overtime.

Boston took advantage of mismatches and opportunities to bury Detroit in overtime. Jaden Ivey fouled out allowing two And-1 calls in the final minutes. Even without an injured Jaylen Brown, the Celtics leaned on Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and Jayson Tatum to score in overtime to ice the victory.

Cade Cunningham showed out like a star again putting up 31 points and dishing 9 assists. Cunningham jumped out to a hot start scoring 22 points in the first half. Ivey was extremely impactful with 22 points and 10 rebounds, including 5 on the offensive glass.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Boston Celtics Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Boston Celtics By The Numbers

Rebounds: Pistons – 57 Celtics – 43

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 54 Celtics – 66

Largest Lead: Pistons – 21 Celtics – 8

Fouls: Pistons – 21 Celtics – 15

Cade Cunningham: 31 points, 12-22 FGs, 9 assists

Jaden Ivey: 22 points, 8-15 FGs, 10 rebounds

Bojan Bogdanovic: 17 points, 8-21 FGs, 12 rebounds

Jalen Duren: 15 points, 5-6 FGs, 14 rebounds

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Pistons will enjoy a day of rest in preparation for their next matchup on Saturday at home against the Toronto Raptors.