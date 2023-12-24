RECAP: Detroit Pistons’ Painful Losing Streak Ties NBA Record After 126-115 Loss to Brooklyn Nets

The Detroit Pistons are now one loss away from setting a new NBA record for most consecutive losses in a season.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons dropped another regular season loss after being defeated by the Brooklyn Nets 126-115 at the Barclays Center. This defeat officially tied the Pistons for the NBA record of the most consecutive single-season losses at 26. The dreary record ties them with the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers.

Responding to opponents' runs continues to be a problem for the Pistons throughout this losing streak. Detroit held a brief lead in the second half before Brooklyn put together a 15-0 run to completely take over the momentum.

The Pistons still show the struggling signs of a young team with many growing pains. They still struggle with badly timed turnovers in the middle of opponent runs. Fouls also continue to keep the Pistons in trouble with 25 as a team. Cade Cunningham got off to a slow start with two quick fouls in the first quarter.

Brooklyn was previously on a five-game losing streak before defeating Detroit. Their streak-snapping victory moved their record to 14-15 on the season. The Pistons still find themselves in an all-time low with a 2-27 record and in search of their first win since late October.

Jaden Ivey led the Pistons in scoring with 23 points in another opportunity as a starter. Cunningham was right behind with 22 points totaling 45 points for the starting backcourt. Isaiah Stewart had a bounce-back game knocking down 20 points in 33 minutes. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points while clocking the most minutes on the roster with 39.

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Brooklyn Nets By the Numbers

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 42 Nets – 62

Largest Lead: Pistons – 6 Nets – 21

Assists: Pistons – 26 Nets – 32

Fast Break Points: Pistons – 20 Nets – 12

Jaden Ivey: 23 points, 6-11 FGs, 7 assists

Cade Cunningham: 22 points, 9-20 FGs, 6 assists

Isaiah Stewart: 20 points, 8-9 FGs, 4-5 3-point FGs

Bojan Bogdanovic: 19 points, 5-13 FGs, 2-7 3-point FGs

Kevin Knox: 14 points, 5-6 FGs, 3-3 3-point FGs

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Pistons will either snap their dreaded losing streak or set a new NBA record in their rematch against the Nets next Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena at 7 P.M.