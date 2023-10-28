RECAP: Detroit Pistons Pull Off Home Opening Victory Against Chicago Bulls 118-102

The Detroit Pistons maintained control against the Bulls en route to their first home victory of the season.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons opened their first regular season matchup at Little Caesars Arena with a 118-102 victory against the Chicago Bulls. Detroit was able to survive a 51-point explosion by Zach Lavine to still cruise to a double-digit home victory.

The offensive flow helped carry the Pistons through the majority of the game. Detroit dominated the glass totaling 53 total rebounds compared to the 32 obtained by Chicago. Paint production helped anchor their victory by scoring 58 points in the paint. Detroit also moved the ball at an impressive rate with 29 assists on 45 field goals.

Cade Cunningham led the charge for the Pistons scoring 25 points and dishing 10 assists. Jalen Duren also imposed his dominance with 23 points and 15 boards against the Bulls. Six of those rebounds came on the offensive glass giving the Pistons numerous extra opportunities to score.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Chicago Bulls By the Numbers

Field Goal Shooting: Pistons – 45/86 Bulls – 39/93

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 58 Bulls – 36

Largest Lead: Pistons – 19 Bulls – 4

Rebounds: Pistons – 53 Bulls – 32

Assists: Pistons – 29 Bulls – 16

Cade Cunningham: 25 points, 9-19 FGs, 10 assists

Jalen Duren: 23 points, 9-11 FGs, 15 rebounds

Alec Burks: 18 points, 6-12 FGs, 6-10 3-point FGs

Isaiah Stewart: 14 points, 6-14 FGs, 9 rebounds

Marvin Bagley III: 11 points, 5-8 FGs, 6 rebounds

What They're Saying?

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Pistons will travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder next Monday at 8 P.M.