RECAP: Detroit Pistons Set New NBA Record Of 27 Consecutive Losses In Devastating Fashion

The Detroit Pistons officially make league history for most losses in a row after a 118-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Detroit Pistons now stand-alone with an NBA-worst record of 27 consecutive losses. Tuesday night's matchup was their final chance to snap the streak without setting a new record. After plenty of opportunities to avoid the new historical drought, Detroit collapsed against the Brooklyn Nets 112-118 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons opened the first quarter with plenty of momentum on their side. They stormed out the gate with a 9-1 lead and led by as many as 23-9 in the opening period. The Pistons closed the quarter with a 31-25 lead.

Brooklyn roared back outscoring Detroit 36-23 in the second quarter to take a 61-54 halftime lead. Defense was again a first-half issue for the Pistons as they allowed the Nets to shoot 52.3% from the field and 50% from 3.

The Nets kept the lead under their control throughout the second half. Detroit led by as many as five points briefly in the fourth quarter but slowly watched the lead fall as they struggled to hit shots in crunch time.

The home crowd erupted with displeasure throughout the game during Detroit's mistakes. There were of plenty returning “Sell The Team” chants as the game slipped more and more out of hand.

Cade Cunningham was sensational for the Pistons scoring a game-high 41 points while grabbing 9 rebounds. Cunningham started with a quiet 4 points in the first half then exploded with 37 points in the second half. The Pistons leaned on the 2021 No. 1 overall pick in the fourth quarter while the rest of the team struggled to knock down shots.

Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 23 points for the Pistons in 39 minutes. Jalen Duren recorded a double-double in his first game returning back from an ankle injury scoring 12 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.

Fast Break Points: Pistons – 24 Nets – 4

Field Goal Shooting: Pistons – 44.4% Nets – 50%

Rebounds: Pistons – 52 Nets – 42

Cade Cunningham: 41 points, 15-21 FGs, 9 rebounds

Bojan Bogdanovic: 23 points, 9-19 FGs, 3-9 3-point FGs

Alec Burks: 15 points, 4-11 FGs, 2-6 3-point FGs

Jalen Duren: 12 points, 6-11 FGs, 15 rebounds

The Pistons must prepare on short rest to take on the Boston Celtics, the best team in the Eastern Conference.