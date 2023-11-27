RECAP: Detroit Pistons Sink to New Low Falling to the Washington Wizards 126-107

The Detroit Pistons tied their franchise record for the longest losing streak in team history.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The regular season keeps sinking lower for the Detroit Pistons. Their frightful losing streak has now reached 14 games after losing to the Washington Wizards 126-107. That fourteenth consecutive loss tied the franchise record which first occurred in 1980 and then repeated in 1994.

The Wizards and the Pistons both stepped into tonight's matchup tied with the league's worst record at 2-14. Washington snapped a losing streak of their own at nine games by defeating Detroit. The loss separated Detroit from the rest of the league as the worst team in the NBA with only two regular-season victories.

The Pistons struggled all game defensively to slow down the Wizards allowing them to shoot 50.6% from the field. Washington also capitalized on their advantage at the free-throw line finishing 26-28 at the charity stripe.

Kyle Kuzma led all scorers with 32 points in 35 minutes for the Wizards. He almost reached a triple-double grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing eight assists. Seven different Washington players scored in double-figures for the Wizards.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons in scoring with 26 points along with seven turnovers. Ausar Thompson pitched in 16 points in 28 minutes for Detroit. Jalen Duren stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks. Jaden Ivey chipped in 15 points to help the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Washington Wizards Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Washington Wizards By the Numbers

Largest Lead: Pistons – 8 Wizards – 21

Offensive Rebounds: Pistons – 18 Wizards – 6

Field Goal Shooting: Pistons – 43/102 Wizards – 45/89

Free Throw Shooting: Pistons – 13/19 Wizards – 26/28

Cade Cunningham: 26 points, 10-22 FGs, 7 assists

Ausar Thompson: 16 points, 8-14 FGs, 4 rebounds

Jaden Ivey: 15 points, 6-12 FGs, 7 assists

Jalen Duren: 12 points, 5-8 FGs, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks

What's Next?

The Detroit Pistons are off one day before their next home matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 7 P.M. Detroit is still fighting for their first victory in the month of November. The Lakers are currently 10-8 and still a major factor in the Western Conference.