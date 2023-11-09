RECAP: Detroit Pistons Squander Late Lead Against Milwaukee Bucks 120-118

The Detroit Pistons gave away a lead to the Milwaukee Bucks who finished the game without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons missed a golden opportunity to finish an obtainable upset against the Milwaukee Bucks. Detroit's losing streak now extends to six games after losing 120-118 in Wednesday night's road matchup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected by the officials for receiving two technical fouls. Milwaukee's superstar was thrown out in the third quarter when he taunted Isaiah Stewart after a slam dunk.

After the ejection, the Pistons flipped a double-digit deficit into a lead in their favor. Detroit went on an immediate 18-6 run in the third quarter to flip the momentum. Unfortunately, the Bucks responded with a big fourth quarter by Damian Lillard and a crushing late three-pointer by Brook Lopez.

Lillard led all scorers with 34 points for Milwaukee shooting 10 for 25 from the field and 12 for 13 from the free throw line. Bobby Portis pitched in a helpful 18 points for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo finished with 15 points before his ejection.

Cade Cunningham played a big game for the Pistons scoring 33 points while grabbing 8 rebounds and dishing 8 assists. Marcus Sasser broke out another tremendous performance with a career-high in points scoring 26 off the bench in 29 minutes.

Detroit was still light in their rotation as six players were out due to injury and illness. Jalen Duren returned from an ankle injury after missing the last game against Golden State. He contributed a double-double scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Milwaukee Bucks Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Milwaukee Bucks By the Numbers

Rebounds: Pistons – 53 Bucks – 36

Assists: Pistons – 28 Bucks – 19

Turnovers: Pistons – 19 Bucks – 10

Largest Lead: Pistons – 10 Bucks – 15

Field Goal Shooting: Pistons – 48/98 Bucks – 41/90

Cade Cunningham: 33 points, 11-27 FGs, 8 rebounds, 8 assists

Marcus Sasser: 26 points, 11-17 FGs, 6 rebounds

Killian Hayes: 14 points, 6-15 FGs, 5 rebounds

Marvin Bagley III: 12 points, 5-6 FGs, 4 fouls

Jalen Duren: 11 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons begin their In-Season Tournament schedule on Friday when the Philadelphia 76ers travel to Little Caesars Arena for a 7 P.M. tipoff. Detroit and Philadelphia represent East Group A of the tournament placing.