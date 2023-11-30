RECAP: Detroit Pistons’ Staggering Losing Streak Hits 15 Games After 133-107 Loss to the Los Angeles Lakers

The Detroit Pistons start and finish flat against the Los Angeles Lakers on the way to their 15th consecutive loss.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The losing for the Detroit Pistons has now hit a franchise low with 15 consecutive losses. Their 133-107 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers pushed the Pistons down to a 2-16 record.

After suffering a 44 point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, the Lakers came out motivated to get back to winning form. The Pistons started off slow allowing 38 points to the Lakers in the first quarter while only scoring 24. Detroit's deficit was as big as 33 points and they never held control against the Lakers in their home matchup.

Los Angeles seemed unstoppable against Detroit as they finished shooting 51.1% from the field as a team. The Pistons put up very little resistance inside as they allowed 58 points in the paint defensively. The Lakers also took advantage of 31 fouls committed by the Pistons which led to them shooting 31-38 from the free throw line.

D'Angelo Russell gave Detroit fits all game dropping a season-high 35 points 13-17 shooting. Anthony Davis recorded an impactful double-double scoring 28 points while grabbing 16 rebounds. Lebron James made his presence felt as well scoring 25 points for Los Angeles.

The Pistons unfortunately looked out of sync offensively all game. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons in scoring with 15 points. No starter on the Pistons played more than 25 minutes as the score gap grew too big for a comeback.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Los Angeles Lakers By the Numbers

Largest Lead: Pistons – 5 Lakers – 33

Fouls: Pistons – 31 Lakers – 12

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 42 Lakers – 58

Free Throw Shooting: Pistons – 12/14 Lakers – 31/38

Cade Cunningham: 15 points, 6-15 FGs, 5 assists

Isaiah Livers: 14 points, 5-8 FGs, 4-6 3-point FGs

Isaiah Stewart: 12 points, 4-9 FGs, 3-7 3-point FGs

Ausar Thompson: 12 points, 6-11 FGs, 6 rebounds

What's Next?

The Pistons continue their quest to find a win in November on Thursday in a road matchup against the New York Knicks. The Knicks are currently 10-7 and have had the Pistons number over the past few seasons.