RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Brooklyn Nets 123-108

Defensive struggles lead the Pistons to their 11th consecutive loss in a row.

pistons2
By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons lost their final home game of the regular season against the Brooklyn Nets 123-108. Detroit was on their heels the majority of the game struggling to keep up defensively. Guard R.J. Hampton scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Pistons in scoring.

Detroit Pistons

Pistons Vs. Nets By the Numbers

11 straight losses for the Pistons

Pistons record drops to 16-64, worst in the NBA

Assists: Pistons – 27 Nets – 36

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 40 Nets – 48

Guard R.J. Hampton: 27 points, 9-15 FGs, 5-8 3-point FGs

Guard Jaden Ivey: 23 points, 9-22 FGs, 10 assists

Center Jalen Duren: 18 points, 9-11 FGs, 8 rebounds

Center James Wiseman: 16 points, 5-10 FGs, 6-7 FTs

Guard Cory Joseph: 12 points, 4-7 FGs, 4-5 3-point FGs

What They're Saying

Pistons Notes

