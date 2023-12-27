RECAP: Motor City Cruise Began Their Regular Season with a 121-116 Victory Over the Windy City Bulls

The Motor City Cruise finished a close back-and-forth matchup as victors to start the regular season 1-0.

The Motor City Cruise opened up the regular season in victorious fashion defeating the Windy City Bulls 121-116. After losing both games in the Winter Showcase Tournament, Motor City was able to put that behind them and earn a much needed win to reset expectations.

The Cruise opened up Wednesday night's contest strong with a 30-26 lead to end the first quarter. Motor City leaned on their defense holding Windy City to 30.8% from the field and 12.5% from three-point range.

By the end of the first half, both teams traded blows and took a lead at different parts throughout. There were 12 total lead changes and 10 ties as well. The Cruise escaped out the second quarter leading the Bulls 56-54.

Momentum slipped away in the third as the Cruise found themselves down by as many as 15 points to the Bulls. Windy City erased Motor City's halftime lead by forcing numerous turnovers defensively and going on a 9-0 run to open the quarter. The Cruise closed the quarter strong to rebound and take a close 86-83 lead.

The Bulls cooled off in the fourth quarter helping the Cruise take off to finish. The cold-shooting from 3 continued for Windy City as they finished the night averaging 21.9%. The Cruise stayed on top the majority of the fourth outscoring the Bulls 35-33.

Six different players scored in double figures for the Cruise offensively and four different players scored at least 20. Stanley Umude led the way for the Motor City scoring 25 points. Zavier Simpson was close behind with 23 points along with 11 assists.

Motor City Cruise vs. Windy City Bulls By the Numbers

Turnovers: Cruise – 22 Bulls – 11

Fast Break Points: Cruise – 4 Bulls – 21

Points In the Paint: Cruise- 38 Bulls – 66

Three-Point Shooting: Cruise – 40.5% Bulls – 21.9%

Stanley Umude: 25 points, 9-16 FGs, 5-10 3-point FGs

Zavier Simpson: 23 points, 8-11 FGs, 11 assists

Jared Rhoden: 21 points, 6-17 FGs, 5-12 3-point FGs

David Nwaba: 20 points, 8-9 FGs, 8 rebounds

Nathan Knight: 13 points, 3-8 FGs, 8 rebounds

Tosan Evbuomwan: 11 points, 4-7 FGs, 14 rebounds

Motor City Cruise vs. Windy City Bulls Photo Gallery

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise?

The Cruise are scheduled for a back-to-back to matchup against the Bulls on Thursday again at the Wayne State Fieldhouse.